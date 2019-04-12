David wants title to boost prospects

Singaporeans Alexandrew David and Hamzah Farouk will step into the boxing ring tonight at The Ring Fighting Championship VI with a point to prove.

WBC Asia titles are on the line in their respective co-main event bouts. David, 28, will take on Abdelelah Karroum, 26, for the silver interim super welterweight title, while Hamzah, 30, will defend his continental super featherweight title against Paiboon Lorkham, 40.

WBC Asia is a Thailand-based affiliate of the World Boxing Council (WBC), one of four major sanctioning bodies in professional boxing.

David, who is the son of 1993 SEA Games bronze medallist David Alexis, is unsigned to any promoter, but said that victory will be key to earning better opportunities, possibly outside Singapore.

"I know there are foreign promoters watching. I have had contact with ones in Japan, the UK and the US. If I do really well, that would help a lot," said David, who is undefeated in five professional fights.

"Winning the title would also give me leverage. So this fight is very important for me."

Karroum, who moved from Monaco in October 2017 and is signed with Golden Gloves Asia Promotions, organiser of the championship, is undefeated in four fights.

The Frenchman warned: "I am expecting to go eight high-intensity rounds. My team and I have studied (David). I'm working hard and, for sure, it'll be a great fight."

Meanwhile, Hamzah will attempt to extend his perfect pro record to eight wins against Paiboon. The experienced Thai has 19 wins and 11 losses in his career.

Hamzah is ranked 323rd in the world in his division by reputable boxing statistics website Boxrec and he hopes a win will set the tone for a successful year.

"The target is to get 10 fights by the end of the year, and crack the top 100," he said. "I've been very happy with my progress (since an October 2017 pro debut).

"I have a strong team behind me, good fights are being arranged and I'm defending belts."

Golden Gloves Asia founder Ruchdi Hajjar, 38, is delighted by the "organic evolution" of the championship since the first fight in October 2016.

"When we stage elite amateur fights, we have more than 60 (interested) participants," said the Frenchman, who arrived here in 2009. "That's as many as you might have at the Nationals, so we have to put a limit to how many (bouts) we have.

"But this is what we want to do - inspire the next generation, give them visibility and exposure."

