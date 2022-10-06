David Ellis' te Akau here to stay

Like at his previous nine Singapore visits, David Ellis was recently in town to watch his horses race.

But, on the flight from Auckland this time, the 68-year-old Te Akau Racing principal was worried and in need of answers.

While their flagship stable in New Zealand, where prize money is ironically lower, is thriving, their satellite stable at Kranji is at a crossroads.

Like many racing industries around the world, turbulent times had been brewing at Kranji due to usual suspects like declining betting turnover and attendances.

Then came the perfect storm in 2020 when Covid-19 blanketed the world like a thief in the night.

"This is my 10th visit to Singapore. I came up because I could not travel in three years," said Ellis.

"I had to see a couple of my important owners, but also to get a feel of Singapore racing.

"We couldn't carry on like this. With the horse population that has come down from 1,400 to 600, and the number of race meetings that was halved, it was not sustainable.

"We didn't scale back, though. We decided nine months ago we would keep supporting Singapore, but we needed some answers.

"And I'm glad to say I came away feeling very happy."

Ellis, who arrived in Singapore last Thursday and left on Tuesday, must have then enjoyed the return flight to New Zealand better.

The promising Charminton making it for the third time in five starts on Sunday was not the only reason for the wide smiles.