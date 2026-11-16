Das hits century before Paterson wraps up Bangladesh innings

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JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 - South Africa seam bowler Dane Paterson took four wickets as Bangladesh were dismissed for 400 before lunch on the second day of the first test at the Wanderers on Monday.

• South Africa were 18-1 at lunch after Aiden Markram fell cheaply in the second over of their reply.

• Litton Das, 92 not out overnight, completed his eighth test century in the fourth over of the morning, hitting Marco Jansen for six.

• He made 120 off 174 balls before a tame dismissal as he pulled the ball to mid-wicket to be caught by Jansen.

• It was the second wicket of the morning for Paterson, who also had Mehidy Hasan Miraz caught in the slips for 10.

• Paterson (4-92) claimed the wickets of tailenders Hasan Mahmoud (16) and Taskin Ahmed (17), both out to wild swipes that went high into the air, to end Bangladesh’s innings.

• Markram (4) was caught behind off Hasan’s third ball of his first over, with Marques Ackerman (7) and Zubayr Hamza (4) not out at the end of the session. REUTERS