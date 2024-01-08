Darts-Teenage sensation Littler to make World Series of Darts debut in Bahrain

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 31, 2023 Darts player Luke Littler is seen in the stands before the match REUTERS/David Klein /File Photo
Updated
23 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

World Darts finalist Luke Littler will make his World Series of Darts debut on Jan. 18, after being named in the Bahrain Darts Masters field by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) on Monday.

The 16-year-old, who rose to prominence when he reached the final of the world championship earlier this month, is one of the eight PDC representatives who will compete against eight Asian representatives at the Bahrain International Circuit.

World champion Luke Humphries is also a part of the PDC line-up at the two-day event.

Both Littler and Humphries have also been named in the field for the Dutch Darts Masters that kicks off on Jan. 26. REUTERS

