Darts: Japan's 'Miracle' Suzuki becomes first Asian to win world title

LONDON (AFP) - Japanese qualifier Mikuru Suzuki became the first Asian player to win a world darts championship title on Saturday (Jan 12) with victory in the women's BDO final at the Lakeside Country Club.

The 36-year-old tournament debutant completed a stunning success with a comprehensive 3-0 win over English world number one Lorraine Winstanley.

Suzuki dropped only two legs in the final as she clinched the trophy and the £12,000 (S$20,000) top prize without losing a single set in her four matches.

"It was my best darts in this tournament, and probably my best this year too," Suzuki - dubbed 'The Miracle' - said.

Having caused a massive shock by knocking out four-time champion Lisa Ashton in the first round, Suzuki capped a memorable fortnight with a record three-dart average for a women's final of 90.12.

She becomes only the fifth winner of the BDO women's world championship since the inaugural edition in 2001.