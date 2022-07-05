Dark Travel set to display her true potential

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) GREAT TIMES is the runner with the best form. He finished well in his first start as a gelding and will come on.

(2) SARDO NUMSPA and (10) MAGIC FLOWER could be involved in the tierce. Watch the betting on first-timer (8) IRON FIST.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) INVENTRIX was not far off in both starts and should get into the fight for honours.

Stable companion (5) ACT OF MERCY could get into the money.

(1) SIMPLY MAGIC is having her third local run after a rest and could feature.

(9) OUTLAW was not disgraced on debut and could get into the mix. Watch first-timer (8) MRS BROWNING.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(3) TOFFAS and (8) MANHATTAN are coming off their maiden wins after resting. They have plenty of scope for improvement.

(6) SHIKOKU deserved her maiden win and the form has been franked.

(1) FULL HOUSE and (10) COCOA HILL are having their peak runs and could have a say in the finish.

(9) JAVA HOUSE is threatening for her second win and should hold (2) KOTINOS on their recent meeting.

RACE 4 (1,500M)

(3) ROHA and stablemate (4) SUITED CONNECTOR, (2) RAISEAHALLELUJAH (coming off a rest), (6) LETSDOIT and (7) SAGE KING are ready to pounce. The one getting the best run should win.

The in-form (13) CALL ME MASTER will be catching them late. (5) FISHER KING can also get involved.

RACE 5 (2,600M)

(1) FLYING FIRST CLASS, (2) RULE BOOK, (3) ARLINGTON ACTION and (5) LAMBORGHREENI will be vying for the top prize. Lamborghreeni has come well and could go all the way and complete a hat-trick. Rule Book got a bit out of his ground and finished a length behind Arlington Action (2kg better off) last time. The top weight Flying First Class is 2.5kg better off with Rule Book for 31/4 lengths.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(5) DARK TRAVEL has done mileage but rarely runs a dull race. She looks the one to beat.

She has been disappointing in her post-maiden runs but she could find true potential. She is 1.5kg worse off with (2) DEFENDER OF RIGHTS for 51/4 lengths but can still hold her own.

(4) LAST CHEER, (1) LET THERE BE LIGHT and (7) STUNNING KITTEN could get into the action.

(3) SENESCENCE and (8) MIRREN are making their debuts for their new yards.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(8) BELLEVARDE and (11) KIND JUDY are renewing rivalry. They fought out a rough finish last time when Kind Judy prevailed. But Bellevarde will be at peak fitness and could have her revenge.

(7) FRANKLIN and (6) TERRA TIME are running close-up and should give honest performances.

(9) CHERINGOMA, (5) VICTORIA PAIGE and (4) IRISH WONDER GIRL could get into the reckoning.

(1) ROUGE ALLURE has a hefty 62.5kg to shoulder.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(8) MINGSHI is sporting blinkers and the track should suit. The one to beat.

(1) QUNETRA is the main threat, The strong front runner has pole draw and could go all the way.

(9) CAPE BOUQUET never got into it last time and deserves another chance.

(2) KOOL BAIKAL, (3) CATCHTHEGREENLIGHT, (5) CLARKSON and (6) BIT OF FUN are more for the shortlist.