Danes throng tour's grand depart route

COPENHAGEN • Tens of thousands of fans thronged downtown Copenhagen as cycling-mad Denmark became the 10th country to launch the Tour de France's Grand Depart, or its opening stage.

Danish Crown Prince Frederik watched the 13.2km opening-stage individual time-trial route from in front of the royal palace, while over 1 billion television viewers are expected to tune in over the three weeks.

The 176-strong peloton hit speeds of up to 60kmh as they rode past the capital's most famous sights, including the Little Mermaid statue, the harbour-front Blox building and the Amalienborg Palace.

Yves Lampaert of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl topped the times at 15min 17sec.

The Belgian had bested his countryman, time-trial specialist Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma, who was the leader at one stage with 15:22.

Italian time-trial world champion Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers was fourth in 15:27.

Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar is the overwhelming favourite to retain the yellow jersey and the Slovenian UAE Team Emirates leader, who has also worn the "King of the Mountains" polka-dot jersey for the past two years, kept himself among the front-runners by coming third-fastest in 15:24.

But despite the crowd's enthusiasm, the most prestigious cycling race in the world began under a cloud as Europol and Eurojust, the law enforcement agencies under the European Union, yesterday confirmed an ongoing probe into Team Bahrain Victorious, who won three Tour stages last year, centred on "the use of prohibited substances in cycling races".

Bahrain Victorious riders were permitted to race in yesterday's opening stage but according to Cyclingnews, broadcasters conscientiously avoided showing their cyclists as they crossed the finishing tape with only Italy's Damiano Caruso fleetingly appearing on TV.

While nothing incriminating was found when Copenhagen police raided the team's hotel on Thursday, raids were conducted earlier this week across Europe.

Europol and Eurojust yesterday released separate statements confirming items had been seized from locations in Italy, Belgium, Poland, Slovenia and Spain.

Eurojust said the things taken away included "a range of electronic equipment (including laptops, smartphones, hard disks and pen drives), pharmaceutical substances and supplements and capsules with undetermined content".

The organisation added: "In Slovenia, 412 capsules with undetermined brown content and 67 capsules with undetermined white content were found."

Both governing body Union Cycliste Internationale, and Tour organiser ASO have yet to comment on Bahrain Victorious, who were also raided during last year's Tour, although no charges were filed.

Today's second stage runs 202.5km from Roskilde to Nyborg along roads adjacent to fjords and culminates with a 20km crossing of the Great Belt Bridge, while the final day in Denmark is a 182km run from Vejle to Sonderborg tomorrow.

