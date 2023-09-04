ST Full-time Report: Danelle Tan bags hat-trick in Dortmund’s 13-0 win | S’pore GP ‘show goes on’ despite probe: Minister

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

Singapore footballer Danelle Tan has got her European stint off to a flying start. On her home debut on Sunday, the 18-year-old was voted Player of the Match after scoring a hat-trick and registering three assists to help the Borussia Dortmund women’s team beat DJK Spvgg Herten 13-0.

Closer to home, Manpower Minister and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said “the show goes on” for the Sept 15-17 Formula One Singapore Grand Prix despite the corruption probe into Singapore GP chairman Ong Beng Seng and Transport Minister S. Iswaran.

Meanwhile, my colleague Rohit Brijnath has written a letter to a 13-year-old schoolboy, who said he let his St Andrew’s Secondary School rugby team down after missing a conversion in a final. But he let no one down, said Brijnath, who added that he showed character by owning up to the miss.

See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport on Instagram.