ST Full-time Report: Danelle Tan bags hat-trick in Dortmund’s 13-0 win | S’pore GP ‘show goes on’ despite probe: Minister

Singapore footballer Danelle Tan has got her European stint off to a flying start. On her home debut on Sunday, the 18-year-old was voted Player of the Match after scoring a hat-trick and registering three assists to help the Borussia Dortmund women’s team beat DJK Spvgg Herten 13-0.
Closer to home, Manpower Minister and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said “the show goes on” for the Sept 15-17 Formula One Singapore Grand Prix despite the corruption probe into Singapore GP chairman Ong Beng Seng and Transport Minister S. Iswaran.
Meanwhile, my colleague Rohit Brijnath has written a letter to a 13-year-old schoolboy, who said he let his St Andrew’s Secondary School rugby team down after missing a conversion in a final. But he let no one down, said Brijnath, who added that he showed character by owning up to the miss.
Singapore’s Danelle Tan grabs hat-trick in home debut as Borussia Dortmund win 13-0
The 18-year-old said she was “so honoured” after being voted Player of the Match by the majority of the 250 fans in attendance.
Singapore GP ‘show goes on’ despite CPIB probe into rights owner and minister
“The show goes on. And I can tell you that if you look at all of the events, everything is moving at full speed,” Manpower Minister and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said.
Letter to a sporting schoolboy: You didn’t let anyone down
A 13-year-old owned up to his miss in a rugby final. That’s classy, says Rohit Brijnath, who has seen world-class athletes scurry away after failure.
Singapore U-15s lose on penalties to Thai side BG Pathum in Lion City Cup final
The Cubs had mounted a late comeback to make it 1-1 before losing 4-3 in the shoot-out.
Work cut out for FAS chief Bernard Tan, as ‘S’pore football will suffer for some time’
The FAS acting president will take on the role for the rest of the 2021-2025 term as no other candidate has stepped forward for the upcoming election.
Powerlifter Chloe Tang claims world sub-junior title, two world records in first international meet
New spexPotential programme for athletes with potential to excel at SEA Games
The plan is for the athletes to eventually be part of the spexScholarship programme that offers support to those deemed to have the potential to excel on the Asian and world stage.
Back to the future, Levenia Sim joins Singapore swim team in hunt for honours
Levenia, 17, said she decided to represent Singapore after watching her older sister Letitia don national colours for the last two years.
Singapore’s sailors aim to improve Asiad medal haul in Hangzhou
With kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder tipped to shine at the Asian Games, the sailors are aiming to better their 2018 tally of a gold and a bronze.
