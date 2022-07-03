Dane Jakobsen wins in payback time to team

NYBORG (Denmark) • Sprinter Fabio Jakobsen won Stage 2 of the Tour de France yesterday, vindicating his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team's decision to select him ahead of Mark Cavendish.

He edged out Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert, who took the overall leader's yellow jersey after the 202.2km run from Roskilde to Nyborg in Denmark that included a treacherous crossing of the 18km-long Great Belt Bridge.

"Thank you. Today is 'incroyable' as we would say in French... for me it was a long process, step by step. A lot of people helped me along the way. This is to pay them back to see that it was not for nothing. I'm happy that I can still ride the bike and enjoy racing. I'd like to help everyone who helped me to get to here," said Jakobsen, who was seriously injured in a Tour of Poland crash in 2020.

"The team kept me in a good position on the final straight... I was next to (Peter) Sagan. We kind of touched each other but luckily we stayed upright... then I just had the final stretch of 150m when I could pass the other two.

"I'm very happy to win. If I tell it like that, it sounds easy, but the legs were in pain. This is what we train for... I hope everyone enjoyed watching."

The Dutch rider's win means Quick-Step have two victories in as many days, after they chose against picking veteran Cavendish, a 34-time stage winner on the race.

Denmark's Mads Pedersen was third to give local fans double reason to celebrate as another Dane, Magnus Cort Nielsen, sporting a handlebar moustache, won the climber's points jersey.

A day after an awe-inspiring wall of sound reverberated around Copenhagen reaching its peak as Jonas Vingegaard was swept along on a wave of emotion, rural Denmark also turned out in raucous droves to roar on the riders in bright sunshine.

The peloton set off from chic Roskilde, known as the garden of Copenhagen, with its galleries and festivals with New York rockers The Strokes due to play there later, a huge youthful crowd gave the race quite a send-off.

The main feature of the race was the crossing of the Great Belt Bridge where overall leader Yves Lampaert - who won Friday's time trial - was one of many fallers in strong winds.

TOUR DE FRANCE

