Dane has time for kind act as he extends lead

HAUTACAM (France) • Jonas Vingegaard is almost home and dry as he bids to become just the second Danish winner of the Tour de France after Bjarne Riis in 1996.

The Jumbo-Visma co-leader extended his lead over nearest rival and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar from 2min 18sec to an even more dominant 3min 26sec after sealing stage 18 - his second stage win here - yesterday.

There are just three stages left in the world's most prestigious cycling race, including Sunday's ceremonial ride to Paris, and Slovenian Pogacar is almost out of time.

Vingegaard could even have put the Tour to bed yesterday but for a remarkable act of sportsmanship.

Some 28km from home, Pogacar misjudged a corner and slipped off into a gutter. Vingegaard could have seized on the opportunity but he opted to wait for his rival to recover from his crash. An appreciative Pogacar extended his hand in friendship and his UAE Team Emirates outfit hailed the gesture, tweeting "what a moment".

The pair again hugged at the finish line after also sharing a memorable moment earlier when the leader waited for Pogacar, who had fallen on the last descent, to catch up.

Yellow-jersey leader Vingegaard is closing in on history but he is keeping his feet on the ground.

"It's incredible. This morning I said to my girlfriend and my daughter I wanted to win for them and I did. I'm really happy and proud I won for them. This one is for my two girls at home," he said.

"There are two more days to come until we are in Paris and we must stay focused."

On his act of sportsmanship, Vingegaard said: "He (Pogacar) missed a corner and then he went down into some gravel, tried to steer it out, and the bike disappeared under him. Then I waited for him... Thanks so much to my teammates, I could never have done this without them."

Meanwhile, four-time champion Chris Froome pulled out of the Tour before the start of the stage, with the Briton confirming he had returned a positive Covid-19 test.

"I'm really disappointed not to be able to roll into Paris and finish this Tour de France... I am going to head home now, switch off for a few days and refocus on being ready for Vuelta a Espana later this season," the Israel-Premier Tech rider said.

Froome had one podium finish here after finishing third on stage 12 - his best display since a career-threatening crash three years ago.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

TOUR DE FRANCE

Stage 19: Singtel TV Ch116, 7pm