Dance the Sa Sa with the Dragon

RACE 1 (2,000M)

6 Cheerful Leader closed in nicely last start over the mile. The step-up to 2,000m will suit.

1 London Hall is looking for back-to-back wins. The booking of Alexis Badel bodes well.

4 Blastoise gets a handy 10lb (4.54kg) claim from the in-form apprentice jockey Jerry Chau.

3 Vincy is racing well. His chances are enhanced with the booking of champion jockey Zac Purton.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

8 Plikclone, a last-start winner, remains in Class 5. If he can overcome the wide gate, he is the one to beat.

4 Apollos Bow is the likely leader. He won well two starts ago and is capable of winning again.

13 Tigerlad is racing with purpose in this grade. He slots in light with Karis Teetan aboard.

3 Telecom Missile comes into this third-up. He is at his mark and gets the services of Purton.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

5 My Sugar missed by a just short head last start. With improvement, he is the one to beat.

3 Helaku Knight turned his form around to finish a close second last time. He can score any time.

2 Golden Link is on the up. He can finish strongly with even luck.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

9 Sparky Star is a talent. The step-up in trip should see him run a bold race.

4 Telecom Rocket has been a model of consistency. He is unlucky not to be a winner already.

1 Kasi Farasi skipped clear in a recent trial. He has only to translate that form in the race.

6 Go Goal Toby is looking for back-to-back wins. He is drawn well and should get his chance.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

6 Rewarding Together is a talent who has been impressive against strong opposition. With an eye-catching trial, he is the one to beat.

3 Galactic is looking for back-to-back wins. He has gone to a new level this term.

1 Pegasus Glory got off the mark impressively last start at only his second Hong Kong start. The form out of his last win is strong.

2 Monkey Jewellery is next best. He just needs to overcome the awkward gate.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

7 Best For You is consistent. He holds a blistering personal best over this course and distance. He is a two-time Class 4 winner.

11 Authentic Champ is aided by the step-up in trip. But he will need luck from the rear of the field.

5 Marvelous Fans took to the step-up in trip with ease. He can figure again with the right run.

8 Sam's Love finds a difficult contest but does get the services of Purton.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

3 Hong Kong Win is a two-time course-and-distance winner. He has been sound this term and is close to his peak.

5 Duke Wai shot up 33 ratings points last term with four straight wins. The concern is running first-up but his latest trial was good.

8 Massive Pocket, a Class 2 winner, has got up in the ratings. He will get his chance to rattle home.

10 Multimillion is next best.

RACE 8 (1,800M) GROUP 3 SA SA LADIES' PURSE HANDICAP

5 Dances With Dragon's last-start fast-closing fifth suggests that he is ready to peak. He scored a near five-length win in the Group 3 Premier Plate over 1,800m last term. If he replicates that run, he is the one to beat.

2 Southern Legend won this race last year and looks well placed. He will relish the added distance and has to offset only the awkward gate to be a leading player.

12 Savvy Nine slots with no weight on his back. He is going in with an impressive trial.

1 Exultant returns after two Group 1 wins. He will be able to finish off despite being more effective over longer distances.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

4 Winning For All put in a career-best effort at his third Hong Kong start earlier this month. He appears ready to begin his ascent up the handicap.

3 Transcendent's best asset is his closing speed. If he is ridden a touch quieter, he will get his chance to finish home strongly.

8 Scores Of Fun's unbeaten streak snapped last time. He can bounce back despite an awkward gate.

11 Like That is next best. He should relish getting around a bend now.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

12 True Legend finished close-up last time. If he manages to replicate that performance, he is the one to beat.

9 Angel Of My Eyes is looking for his third win from four starts. But he is vulnerable stepping up to Class 3 with an awkward gate.

4 E Star can fight on as he has done previously.

2 Gift Of Lifeline is next best.