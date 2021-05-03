Daley hones craft on dry land

TOKYO • British diving star Tom Daley said on Saturday that he can handle the boredom of an Olympic bubble - as long as he brings his knitting and crochet to the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Daley and partner Matthew Lee won the 10m synchronised competition on the first day of the Diving World Cup in Tokyo with 453.60 points, ahead of Mexican duo Randal Willars Valdez and Ivan Garcia Navarro on 405.69 and Canada's Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray on 393.81.

Divers are mostly confined to their rooms, and are only allowed out to train or compete, with the event taking place in strict biosecure conditions as the Olympic organisers prepare for July's coronavirus-postponed Games.

Divers were also warned over a loudspeaker during practice on Saturday not to stand too close to one another.

But Daley has taken the Covid-19 countermeasures all in his stride, having packed plenty of craftwork to see him through the long hours.

"It is slightly strange, but I did bring a lot of knitting and crochet to keep me from getting bored," the two-time world champion in the 10m platform said. "Having a kid makes you appreciate the time when you can even say that you're bored. When I'm at home, there's no time to be bored."

Daley, who had already secured his place at the Tokyo Games, added that diving partner Lee had "brought his colouring book".

The Diving World Cup, which doubles as an Olympic qualifier, is one of the first test events featuring overseas athletes to be held in Tokyo since the pandemic.

It features more than 200 divers from almost 50 countries but none from Australia, which last week withdrew over fears it was "not safe" to travel to Japan.

A coach of one of the teams competing in the diving event tested positive upon arriving in Japan and was put in quarantine, the Japan Swimming Federation said on Friday.

Daley revealed he had been tested twice before leaving Britain and once after arriving last Tuesday, and then daily since.

"We're just very lucky that we can even have this event in the first place," he said.

A 6.6-level earthquake shook the cavernous Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Saturday morning, a reminder that the Games will take place in one of the world's most tectonically active regions.

However, Chinese pair Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen concentrated on their game to win the women's 3m synchronised - the first gold medal of the event - while Canada's Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay yesterday claimed the 10m synchronised title.

REUTERS, XINHUA