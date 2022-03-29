Daddy Harry feeling great

After a long wait, the well-named Great Expectation finally lived up to all the hopes pinned on him with a much-deserved breakthrough win on Saturday.

By a happy coincidence, it was not only a lucky pick-up ride, but perhaps more significantly, a symbolic win for a jockey whose life expectations have just turned 180 degrees - new daddy A'Isisuhairi "Harry" Kasim.

The popular lightweight rider and wife Jannah welcomed their first child on March 15, baby girl Bibi Nayla Medina.

A'Isisuhairi got the call-up to ride the Stephen Gray-trained galloper in the $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,800m only after jockey Wong Chin Chuen called in sick.

It brought up his seventh win for the season, but the first as a new Dad's Club member.

The former two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey and multiple-Group winner has won the highest accolades on the track, but his new bundle of joy is clearly his proudest victory.

"Jannah and I are both pretty excited we have become parents to our first child," said the Kelantan-born rider.

"We've been married for five years, and our two cats were like our kids. We didn't seriously think about starting a family until a couple of years ago.

"The birth went smoothly. Mother and baby are both doing well.

"It's a new chapter of our lives. It's a happy moment, even more so with my mum and dad visiting us the day after baby Nayla was born. I haven't seen them in two years."

As A'Isisuhairi crossed the line first aboard Great Expectation, he was tingling with a different kind of buzz as the new responsibilities awaiting him dawned on him.