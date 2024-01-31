Sporting Life

Dad, you can do this: At 43, a father wins his first men’s Grand Slam title

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
At the Australian Open, India's Rohan Bopanna finally wins his first men's doubles titles at a Grand Slam at the age of 43. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
10 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

MELBOURNE – “Dada, we have a match today. We can do this.”

It’s the Saturday morning of the Australian Open men’s doubles final and Tridha, who’s four, and who’s heard her mother say this, utters these lines to her father.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top