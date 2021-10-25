Czech title is double happiness for Hee, Tan

This has been a joyous month for Singaporean mixed doubles shuttlers Terry Hee and Tan Wei Han, who tied the knot on Oct 2, before finishing third at the Dutch Open.

And the happy couple took home their fifth international title yesterday at the Czech Open, when they beat Russia's 265th-ranked Lev Barinov and Anastasiia Boiarun 21-18, 21-12 in 28 minutes in the final at City Hall Vodova.

The run to their first win together in five years was ridden with obstacles, as the pair - once ranked as high as world No. 15 in 2017 - saw their ranking plunge to 788th due to a combination of national service (NS), injury and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The duo, who halted their partnership in 2019 when Tee enlisted for NS, reunited on court only before the Oct 13-17 Dutch Open.

Tan, 28, who had come back from meniscus surgery a year ago, told The Straits Times: "It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears for us to get back... and win another title."

Hee, 26, added: "Even though we are married, we keep things very professional on court and give our best for every training session and match. We are definitely not here for a honeymoon."

Their chemistry was key and especially so when they won a 51-stroke rally in a tight first game to make it 17-17, before winning.

They are hoping that this win will make their partnership permanent and that they will get "sufficient support and funding", so they can shoot for Paris 2024.

While Hee and Tan are national players, they had to self-fund for this European trip - which includes the Oct 27-30 Belgian International - as they were not selected by the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA).

However, they are grateful for a $10,000 sponsorship from SBA vice-president Michael Foo's company Ram E, towards expenses.

SBA technical director Martin Andrew explained that it had to prioritise owing to "our limited budget due to the Covid-19 situation", and Tan's long injury layoff.

Hours after winning the mixed doubles final, Hee was back on court for the men's doubles final with Loh Kean Hean against Malaysia's 126th-ranked Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun.

Again, it was the lower-ranked Singaporeans who emerged victorious, as they clinched a spirited 13-21, 21-15, 21-15 win in 40 minutes. This was the world No. 135 duo's second consecutive title after their Dutch Open success and Hee credited "good discipline and good recovery" for his success.