Czarson set to bounce back

RACE 1 (1,200M)

6 Shining Red is stepping out on debut for Douglas Whyte and Jerry Chau. The trainer-rider combination took the last two races at Sha Tin on Thursday. Their good fortune can continue with this son of Exceed And Excel. 1 California Spangle was a tidy first-up winner. He can continue his progression. 2 Toronado Phantom, another debut winner, has the form getting around a bend. 5 Great King is next best.

RACE 2 (2,200M)

9 Sky Gem is stepping out for in-form trainer Caspar Fownes. He is a last-start winner who looks hard to beat with Joao Moreira engaged. 7 Cheerful Star has ability. He looks the main threat over the staying distance. He gets a handy Gate 5. 2 Hay Run is competitive in his spot. Do not discount although the big weight makes things difficult. 4 Amazing Agility is racing well. He will be thereabouts again.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

4 This Is Charisma closed off for an eye-catching eighth last start. He can improve further and prove difficult to reel in. 1 Breeze Of Spring is stepping down to Class 5. He gets the services of Moreria and warrants respect, especially as he makes his third start for Fownes. 2 Golden Four is better than his record suggests. With the right run, he is worth considering. 10 Fox Cheunger is after back-to-back Class 5 wins.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

10 Everyone's Victory closed nicely for third last time. If he can offset the wide gate, he has a good chance to snag his first Hong Kong win. 3 Handsome Rebel is competitive in his spot. The engagement of Karis Teetan bears close watching. 2 Eight Trigrams is a two-time course-and-distance winner. He gets his chance from Gate 3. 11 Steel Win gets Moreira and commands respect.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 Dashing Fit is looking for back-to-back wins after his brilliant first-up performance. He appears capable of collecting another as he remains in Class 4 over the course and distance. 7 Coolceleb mixes his form but is proven over this trip and surface. He is worth including. 4 Lucky Ruby can roll forward and play catch me if you can. The good draw will help him in a big way. 3 Untold Riches is next best with improvement.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

6 Robot Warrior gets the blinkers first time to sharpen him up. He can go on off the back of two solid efforts over the course and distance. 3 Fast Pace is a solid customer. He commands respect in this grade. 8 Free Foal won well two starts ago. Zac Purton hops up now and he needs only to offset the awkward gate to be competitive. 11 Pearl Champion gets his chance from Gate 3.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

3 Zone D mixes his form but is a course-and-distance winner with Blake Shinn astride. Gate 1 will help him big time. This field also does not appear to have any standouts. 1 Flying Victory is the class-dropper. He has ability and deserves respect as a winner in Class 3. 2 Love Me More is a one-time winner in Hong Kong. He would not be too far away. 4 Pure Legend is progressing towards a first win. Rookie Alfie Chan takes 7lb (3.18kg) off, which enhances his claims.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

3 Czarson is racing well. He was a five-length course-and-distance winner earlier this campaign. From Gate 8, he should get the right run under Karis Teetan. 2 Sight Success is stepping onto the dirt for the first time. He has trialled well on the surface and is expected to handle it. 7 Gunnison is a grand campaigner. He is worth supporting on an each-way basis in this grade. He has found himself on a winnable mark. 12 Resolute, with no weight on his back, is next best.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

12 Mister Snowdon caught the eye when fifth on debut. He looks like he has above-average ability. The only hindrance is the awkward gate. 10 The Crown is nearing a first Hong Kong win. This guy has a number of competitive efforts. The right run from Gate 7 will give him his chance. Fownes and Moreira have been on fire all season. 5 Master Montaro can finish off and be competitive. A two-time winner in Hong Kong, he will be rattling home late. 3 Californiadeepshot, who finished fourth last start, is next best.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

2 C P Brave is developing into a very nice little horse. He has notched two very competitive efforts. With a clean run home, he looks more than capable of getting his first Hong Kong win. 1 California Ten is as honest as they come. If he can offset the wide gate, expect a bold run. 13 Charge On is looking to snap consecutive runner-up efforts. He gets in light and deserves respect over this trip. 5 Hall Of Champ is in career-best form with two wins in his last two starts. Do not discount.

