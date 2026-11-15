Cyclist who died in Changi tipper truck accident identified as national triathlete Russell Lee

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On Nov 15, the Triathlon Association of Singapore confirmed the tragic passing of national triathlete, Russell Lee.

SINGAPORE – The 24-year-old cyclist who died on the morning of Nov 12 after an accident with a tipper truck in Changi has been identified as national triathlete Russell Lee.

In a media statement on Nov 15, the Triathlon Association of Singapore (TAS) said it was deeply saddened by Lee’s “sudden and tragic passing”, following a road traffic accident along Tanah Merah Coast Road on Nov 12.

Its president Michelle Evelyn Chow said: “At just 24 years old, Russell was a dedicated student-athlete and a cherished member of our national squad.

“Beyond his commitment and resilience in representing Singapore, he was known across the multi-sport fraternity for his warmth, generosity, and the quiet strength he brought to his teammates and friends. His loss leaves an irreplaceable void in our sporting community.”

Chow said that on behalf of the TAS executive committee, staff, coaches and athletes, she extends deepest condolences to Lee’s family, loved ones, and teammates “during this profoundly difficult time”.

She added that TAS’ immediate priority is to support Lee’s family and providing grief and psychological support to national athletes and coaches who trained alongside him.

As police investigations are ongoing, Chow said that they are unable to comment on specifics of the accident and respectfully asked the media and the public to respect the privacy of Russell’s family and teammates.

The Triathlon Association of Singapore said that Russell Lee was a dedicated student-athlete and a cherished member of our national squad. PHOTO: RUSSELL LEE/INSTAGRAM

“We also take this moment to remind all road users to exercise heightened vigilance, care, and mutual respect on our roads, so that every cyclist, motorist, and pedestrian returns home safely,” she added.

“Details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared only in accordance with the wishes of Russell’s family.”

Several national triathlete athletes took to social media on Nov 15 to pay tribute to their late teammate.

Nicholas Rachmadi, who has represented Singapore at multiple SEA Games and won a silver at the 2019 edition, said in an Instagram post that he “never thought this day would come and a part of me died when I heard the news”.

He added: “Just in pure disbelief and it almost feels like you’re still around no matter how many times I try and process this. More than just a teammate and competitor, you were like a younger brother to me.

“In spite of however many times you’d share with me that you fell short of your goals, I’d always thought you were a legend in many ways; the most resilient, hardworking, hungriest, loving and goofy person who was never satisfied or contented and flew the flag high.

“You’ve touched and inspired more lives than you’d thought bro, including mine. Walking this road without you will never feel the same man, you’ll be dearly missed.”

Another national triathlete Herlene Natasha Yu also took to Instagram as she mourned the loss of a close friend and training partner.

She reflected on how they bonded through training, life advice and jokes about dating.

Herlene said: “We developed a friendship too especially when it came to training, exchanging life advice, and all our conversations about girls and how to get them.

“We were just about to be successful brotha (brother). We never quite got around to finishing those conversations and seeing the fruits of my assist, but I’m sure we would have sometime soon!

“You were truly one of a kind. You had your own unique way of spreading kindness and warmth, often in ways you probably didn’t even realise.You checked in on me after AG (Asian Games) in a small quiet gesture. Just last weekend, you voluntarily turned up to watch me race my first crit.

“Just 15-20 mins before the accident, we waved and smiled at each other from across the road. Never would I have thought, that wave would have been the last. I was probably the last familiar face you saw and that absolutely breaks me.”

In response to media queries on Nov 12, the police said they were alerted to the accident in Tanah Merah Coast Road towards Aviation Park Road at about 8am. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic, the police said.

A 38-year-old male tipper truck driver is assisting with investigations.

The incident marked the second fatal accident between a cyclist and a tipper truck in less than 24 hours. At about 3.15pm on Nov 11, a 37-year-old female cyclist died after an accident involving her bicycle and a tipper truck at the junction of Amber Road and Amber Gardens in Katong.

She was also pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, and the 47-year-old male tipper truck driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death.