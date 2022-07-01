Cycling's coming 'home'

COPENHAGEN • Denmark, a nation known for its love of cycling, will host the first leg of the Tour de France from today and nearly a million spectators are expected to watch the riders as the peloton traverse the Nordic country's harsh winds and flat countryside.

Tour director Christian Prudhomme believes the country, as the "home of cycling", is befitting of the Grand Depart - the beginning of the most prestigious bike race in the world.

In what will be the northernmost start in the history of the race, the first three stages of the world's largest cycling race will span Denmark from east to west, with Stage 1 being a 13.2km time trial through the streets of Copenhagen.

A hot spot for spectators will be at Dronning Louises Bro, a bridge connecting downtown with the hip Norrebro neighbourhood.

Around 40,000 cyclists cross the bridge every day, making it the world's busiest bicycle track.

Decades of investment in bicycle infrastructure have turned Copenhagen into one of the world's most bike-friendly cities.

On the Tour, Copenhagen mayor Sophie Haestorp said: "Cycling in Denmark is part of our DNA. Last year, we were the host of Euro 2020. This is going to be even bigger, except now it's going to be yellow, not only red and white."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS