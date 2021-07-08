Cycling: Wout van Aert wins iconic Mont Ventoux stage of Tour de France

MALAUCENE, FRANCE (AFP) - Wild crowds cheered Wout van Aert to a frantic stage 11 win on the Tour de France on Wednesday (July 7) after a double ascent of Mont Ventoux.

UAE leader Tadej Pogacar retained the overall lead by more than five minutes over his pursuers.

Exultant Jumbo rider Van Aert crossed the summit of Mont Ventoux alone in his Belgian champion's shirt on a baking day as his teammate Jonas Vingegaard climbed into the top three and Richard Carapaz of Ineos kept pace with the yellow jersey.