Cycling: Vingegaard wins Tour de France Singapore Criterium

SINGAPORE – Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard won the inaugural Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium in 1hr 19min 47sec on Sunday.

Four-time Tour winner Chris Froome was second, while 2014 champion Vincenzo Nibali finished third.

The race saw the riders complete 20 laps around a 3.2km circuit at the Marina Bay district.

This is the first time that a South-east Asian country has hosted a Tour de France criterium event.

Its criteriums are shorter events and have been held in other countries in the region such as China and Japan.

The race on Sunday flagged off to cheers from a crowd comprising a few thousand fans who were gathered at the Grand Stand at The Float.

With two laps to go, a group comprising Vingegaard, Froome, Nibali, Simon Geschke and Enric Mas pushed ahead.

Vingegaard pulled away from the leading pack with 400m to go and went on to win the race, raising both arms in the air as the Danish cyclist crossed the finish line.