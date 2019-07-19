Cycling: Van Aert out of Tour de France after time trial crash

PAU, France (DPA) - Belgian rider Wout van Aert is out of the Tour de France after a heavy crash during an individual time trial staged in Pau on Friday (July 19).

The 24-year-old failed to complete the 27.2km 13th stage after coming off his bike attempting to take a curve too tightly.

His Jumbo-Visma team later said he had a deep cut in his right thigh.

Van Aert was considered a favourite to win the only individual time trial of the 106th edition of the cycling classic having taken his first ever stage victory in a sprint finish earlier this week.

The Tour ends in Paris on July 28.