SINGAPORE - It was a day of firsts for Singaporean cyclist Goh Choon Huat as he on Aug 3 made his competitive debut for professional outfit Team BikeExchange in his first race in Europe - the Vuelta a Burgos in Spain - only to be hit by strong crosswinds.

Having never raced in such conditions, he struggled with his balance and fell behind in the peloton, eventually failing to compete the race.