Cycling: Tour de France preceeded by several warm up races

PARIS (AFP) - Several races will be staged in the run up to the rescheduled Tour de France which starts at the end of August, an updated cycling calendar revealed on Tuesday (May 19).

As the ban on the sport is lifted the first race in France will be the Route d'Occitanie between Aug 1-4 followed by a one day mountain challenge at Mont Ventoux and then the Tour de l'Ain from Aug 7-9.

Also packed into the programme is the shortened Criterium de Dauphine, between Aug 12 and Aug 16, and then the four-day Tour du Limousin from Aug 18.

The International Cycling Union insisted the dates would be constantly evaluated according to the health situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Tour has been rescheduled to embark from Nice on Aug 29 from its original June start date in an attempt to make sure the sport's central financial pillar can be staged this season.