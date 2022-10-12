Cycling: Thomas unsure of 2023 Tour de France return, says he has nothing to prove

LONDON - Geraint Thomas said he is undecided over whether he will be competing at the 2023 Tour de France, adding that he has nothing left to prove after finishing third in the 2022 edition.

The 36-year-old's podium finish in July - the third time he has finished on the podium at the Grand Tour, after winning it in 2018 and finishing second in 2019 - behind champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) marked a turnaround in fortunes for him.

Thomas admitted he had been left thinking he had "done something wrong in a previous life" following crashes at the Tokyo Olympics and Tour de France in 2021.

"We have to sit down and work out what I want to do, it could be my last year as well. I want to make the most of it," Thomas, who also won the Tour de Suisse, told Cycling News in an interview published on Wednesday.

"This year's been quite refreshing, doing a few new races like Coppi & Bartali, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Fleche Wallonne and Itzulia Basque Country. They're all races I've never done or only done once.

"I don't even know if I will do the Tour to be honest, maybe the Giro. It's all up in the air, really. I wouldn't mind doing something different.

"When I won the Tour, it was nice to come back the next year to show it was not a fluke. And it was nice to come back this year as well, when people thought I was done. Now I feel like I have nothing else to prove."

The Welshman, whose contract with Ineos Grenadiers runs out in 2023, added that he would discuss his future with his wife before making a decision.

"She's keen for me to carry on. We've got our son settled in a school in France and we're happy," said Thomas, who is the only rider to have been on the team since Team Sky's inception in 2010.

"It's more about how I feel. I still enjoy the racing and the training, the main thing is the time away from home.

"It would be nice to do something new, but I'm not also wishing it to go away quicker."

His competitive drive appears undiminished though.

"In 2023, I want to start the year going a bit better than I was this year. I want to be at the front of the race and in the mix of the racing, not necessarily winning, but being right up there, you enjoy it more," he explained.

"I want to start at Tour Down Under. That would be a nice place to start the season." REUTERS