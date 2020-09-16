Cycling: Roglic maintains Tour de France lead, Kamna wins stage

VILLARD-DE-LANS, FRANCE (AFP) - Primoz Roglic maintained the overall lead in the Tour de France on Tuesday (Sept 15) as Bora's German all-rounder Lennard Kamna won the medium mountain stage 16.

Kamna came good after a long range breakaway, defeating Ineos rider Richard Carapaz over the final kilometres after the pair had been part of a rare large escape group.

The victory was just reward for the 24-year-old who was pipped to the line on the Puy Mary mountain last week. It was his first Tour de France stage win, and Bora's first of this Tour.

Fifteen minutes further down the mountain the yellow jersey group ascended together with only Tadej Pogacar trying to upset Roglic and his Jumbo teammates.

Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez powered past them all over the final 200m but was followed closely over the line with no change at the top except for Nairo Quintana losing a little time.

Roglic leads Pogacar by 40 seconds with five stages remaining. Rigoberto Uran is third at 1min 35sec, while Lopez and Britan Adam Yates round out the top five.