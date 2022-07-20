Cycling: Pogacar takes Tour stage 17 as Vingegaard stays in control

PEYRAGUDES, FRANCE (REUTERS) - Tadej Pogacar claimed victory in the 17th stage of the Tour de France but it was Jonas Vingegaard who came a step closer to the title as he finished on the defending champion's wheel to retain the overall leader's yellow jersey on Wednesday (July 20).

Pogacar's late acceleration at the top of the final climb, an 8km effort at 7.8 per cent, earned him his third win in this year's Tour and gave him a 10-second time bonus.

Vingegaard, however, picked up six seconds with his second place, meaning he still leads the Slovenian by a comfortable two minutes and 18 seconds going into Thursday final mountain stage, a gruelling Pyrenean trek to Hautacam.

Geraint Thomas, the 2018 champion, again limited the damage to finish fourth behind Pogacar's UAE Emirates team mate Brandon McNulty and cement his third place in the general classification as the final podium took shape.

Thomas, who crossed the line 2:07 behind Pogacar, lags 4:56 off Vingegaard's pace in the overall standings.

Thursday's stage was yet another opportunity for Pogacar to make the Danish rider crack, but last year's runner-up Vingegaard looked unflappable through the three category-one ascents peppering the second part of the 129.7km ride from Saint Gaudens.

It was only in the final metres that Pogacar took a slight advantage on a ramp at 13 per cent to take the day's laurels but he now faces a seemingly insurmountable task with only Thursday's stage and Saturday's final time trial to overturn the situation.

In the early kilometres, Thibaut Pinot surged ahead, followed by Kazakhstan's Alexei Lutsenko, in the ascent to the Col d'Aspin (12km at 6.5 per cent) as the Groupama-FDJ rider hoped to give France their first stage win of this Tour.

They were chased by a dozen riders who were hovering 30 seconds behind and were joined by Romain Bardet after the Frenchman jumped away from the peloton near the top of the climb.

Mikkel Bjerg's acceleration at the front of the main bunch in the Hourquette Ancizan set up a potential attack by Pogacar as riders popped out of the back like corn.

Among the casualties featured Adam Yates while Pinot and Lutsenko's lead was slashed down to 1:20 from two minutes at the top.

The leading duo were caught by the chasing group in the early slopes of the Col de Val Louron-Azet (10.7km at 6.8 per cent).