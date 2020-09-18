Cycling: Only 5,000 spectators allowed onto Champs-Elysees for Tour de France final stage

Fans watch as Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey (left) and Spain's Enric Mas (second left) ride on the Glieres plateau during the 18th stage.PHOTO: AFP
PARIS (REUTERS) - Only 5,000 spectators will be granted access to the Champs-Elysees to watch Sunday's finale of the Tour de France due to health protocols that have been put in place to control the spread of Covid-19, local authorities said on Thursday (Sept 17).

"The access to the Champs-Elysees will be forbidden once the tally of 5,000 people will be reached," authorities said in a statement.

The Tour de France, the world's biggest cycling race, has finished on the Champs-Elysees since 1975.

The final stage is generally won by a sprinter, without any impact on the general classification.

On Thursday, France registered 10,593 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, setting a new daily record and pushing the cumulative number to 415,481, the health ministry reported.

