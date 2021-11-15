Cycling: Olympic champion Thomas is reunited with stolen bike in France

British double Olympic gold medallist Geraint Thomas (left) said the bike had been found with the help of the police.
British double Olympic gold medallist Geraint Thomas (left) said the bike had been found with the help of the police.PHOTO: GERAINTTHOMAS86/INSTAGRAM
  • Published
    37 min ago

MENTON, France (Reuters) - British double Olympic gold medallist Geraint Thomas was delighted after he was reunited with his bike that had been stolen on Sunday (Nov 14) outside a coffee shop during a training ride rest on the French Riviera.

Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, earlier said on Twitter he was forced to take a taxi home after "someone nicked my bike".

But three hours later the 35-year-old said the bike had been found with the help of the police.

"Look what showed up!!" Thomas posted on Twitter with a photo of himself smiling next to his Pinarello Dogma F bike, which police handed back to him.

"Big thanks to the Menton Police for their help. All's well that ends well."

Thomas has yet to sign a contract extension with the Ineos-Grenadiers team.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 