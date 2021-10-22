Cycling golds for Germans, Dutch

ROUBAIX • Germany broke the world record thrice in the three-rider women's team sprint event at the track cycling world championships on Wednesday, while the Netherlands added the men's title to their Olympic gold medal.

The German trio of Lea Friedrich, Pauline Grabosch and Emma Hinze finished in a time of 46.064 seconds, comfortably seeing off the Russian Cycling Federation in the final by 0.654sec despite trailing early on in Roubaix, France.

Their effort lowered the previous mark of 46.551sec, set by the Netherlands at the European Championships earlier this month.

The Germans first topped qualification at the Stab Velodrome in 46.511sec, improving to 46.358sec in the first round, before lowering it further in the final.

Britain beat Japan to take the bronze.

Friedrich and Hinze were the pair who lost out to China, absent from the event on Wednesday, in the Olympic final.

"I am so proud of us!!! We got the beautiful jersey back and set three world records!!" Friedrich posted on Instagram, with a photo of the trio posing with their gold medals.

"Incredible girls!! Great team, great feeling and great sport! Love you guys! Thank you for all of your congratulations."

Grabosch and Hinze posted the same photo on their Instagram accounts, the former exclaiming "We did it again" while the latter said: "Breaking the world record three times and defending our world champion title from last year feels sooo good!"

The Dutch continued their domination of men's track sprinting as Roy van den Berg, Jeffrey Hoogland and Harrie Lavreysen crushed hosts France in the team final to win the gold for a fourth straight year.

They led from start to finish as they added to their Tokyo gold medal with a time of 41.979 seconds. It was the same Dutch trio who ended Britain's Olympic reign in the event earlier this year in Tokyo.

Germany edged out the Russians to seal their second medal.

The other final on the championships' opening day saw Italy's Martina Fidanza take gold in the women's scratch race, with Dutchwoman Maike van der Duin and American Jennifer Valente completing the podium.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS