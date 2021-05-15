Cycling: Goh Choon Huat, 30, to be 1st Singaporean to join elite team in Europe

National cyclist Goh Choon Huat told The Straits Times that he was excited but nervous at the prospect.
SINGAPORE - National cyclist Goh Choon Huat is set to be the first Singaporean to race for a professional team in Europe when he joins Team BikeExchange as a stagiaire for three months from July.

A stagiaire is an amateur cyclist riding temporarily for a professional team. Besides training with the team, Goh will also get opportunities to race in the Vuelta a Burgos in Spain, the Tour of Slovakia and the Tour of Croatia, where he will do "teamwork duties" that aid in the team's overall strategy, such as by acting as a pace setter for his teammates.

