Cycling: German Degenkolb wins Tour de France ninth stage, Belgian van Avermaet leads

Germany's John Degenkolb celebrating as he crosses the finish line ahead of Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet (yellow jersey) and Belgium's Yves Lampaert to win the ninth stage of the Tour de France on July 15, 2018.
Germany's John Degenkolb celebrating as he crosses the finish line ahead of Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet (yellow jersey) and Belgium's Yves Lampaert to win the ninth stage of the Tour de France on July 15, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Spectators cheering riders pedalling through the ninth stage's first cobblestone section in Thun-l'Eveque in the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Arras and Roubaix, northern France, on July 15, 2018.
Spectators cheering riders pedalling through the ninth stage's first cobblestone section in Thun-l'Eveque in the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Arras and Roubaix, northern France, on July 15, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Published
11 hours ago

ROUBAIX, FRANCE (REUTERS) - German John Degenkolb won the ninth stage of the Tour de France, a 156.5-km ride from Arras on Sunday (July 15).

Belgian Greg van Avermaet took second place and retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Another Belgian, Yves Lampaert, was third.

Among the contenders for the overall title, last year's runner-up Rigoberto Uran lost ground on his rivals after hitting the asphalt about 30km from the finish on a stage that featured 21.7km of cobbled sectors. Australian Richie Porte pulled out after an early crash.

The peloton will enjoy their first rest day on Monday.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Degree holders face global competition in hunt for jobs
Shop Smart at Gain City Group Buy. Register & get $3,000 shopping vouchers!