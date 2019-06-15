Cycling: Froome 'progressing positively' after crash, says doctor

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AFP) - Chris Froome is "progressing positively" after the high-speed crash earlier in the week which ruled him out of the Tour de France, one of the doctors who treated him said on Friday (June 14).

Froome, 34, will miss out on a chance to win a fifth Tour title after being ruled out for six months due to the incident during the Criterium du Dauphine which fractured his pelvis, thigh, and left him with broken ribs and a broken elbow.

"Chris Froome will remain in intensive care under close supervision for a little longer. His general state has stabilised and he's progressing positively," Dr Remi Philippot told AFP.

"As with all patients with multiple traumatic injuries from high-speed accidents we will verify that no further damage appears," the surgeon, who operated on the compound fracture to the upper leg, said.

He had said on Thursday the Briton would remain in intensive care for 48 hours before being authorised to move to a unit specialising in rehabilitation.

Philippot remained cautious about Froome's release date from the Saint-Etienne hospital.

The crash at 54kmh was caused as he took his hands off the handlebars in order to blow his nose.

"When doctors and consultants decide, he will be transferred safely from the hospital to a rehabilitation centre which treats elite level athletes," he said.

"Chris Froome is in high spirits and seems to be perfectly well surrounded by his family and Team Ineos staff."

Froome also received positive news on Thursday as he stands to be handed the 2011 Vuelta a Espana title after original winner Juan Cobo was found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation and could be stripped of victory, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said.

The Kenyan-born Froome first won the Tour in 2013 with Team Sky.

He went on to win the Tour de France again in 2015, 2016 and 2017. He also won the 2017 Vuelta and the 2018 Giro d'Italia, making him the greatest Grand Tour rider of his generation.