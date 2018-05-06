Cycling: Close to 6,500 riders take part in OCBC Cycle's community rides, including ST Ride

SINGAPORE - Close to 6,500 riders participated in OCBC Cycle's community rides at the Singapore Sports Hub on Sunday morning (May 6).

Participants of The Sportive Ride (40.8km) and The Straits Times Ride (23km) cycled past iconic landmarks such as the Singapore Flyer, Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay before completing both routes under the dome of the National Stadium, the centrepiece of the $1.3 billion Sports Hub.

There were two dedicated selfie points along the route on Sheares Bridge where riders captured Instagram-able moments with the Singapore Flyer and Gardens by The Bay as the backdrops.

Radiation physicist Roger Soh was impressed with the route this year.

"The roads are wider and there is less congestion. The scenery is great, you don't really get to cycle past all these iconic places on a normal day," said the 29-year-old, who did The ST Ride with some friends.

This year's event also featured the inaugural OCBC Cycle Corporate Chase that saw companies signing up teams of four employees each to ride against other corporate teams in the starting wave of The Sportive Ride.

The team from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were the first to cross the finish line.

"We have been training extensively for this ride for quite some time. To complete the 42km course, we had to rely a lot on teamwork and we are very happy with how the ride went," said SCDF's Ridhwan Dahlan.

In the OCBC Speedway South-east Asia Championships on Saturday (May 5), Myanmar won their maiden title in 20min 40.317sec, finishing ahead of defending champions the Philippines (20:49.680) and Thailand (20:49.907).