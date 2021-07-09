Cycling: Cavendish equals Merckx's all-time Tour de France stage win record

CARCASSONNE, FRANCE (REUTERS) - Briton Mark Cavendish equalled Belgian great Eddy Merckx's all-time record of 34 stage wins on the Tour de France when he sprinted to victory in Friday's 13th stage (July 9).

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider has now won four stages on this year's Tour, 13 years after claiming his first.

He finished ahead of his lead-out man Michael Morkov of Denmark, with Belgian Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) coming home third.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.