Cycling: Cavendish equals Merckx's all-time Tour de France stage win record

Britain's Mark Cavendish, wearing the green jersey, celebrates as he crosses the line to win stage 13.
CARCASSONNE, FRANCE (REUTERS) - Briton Mark Cavendish equalled Belgian great Eddy Merckx's all-time record of 34 stage wins on the Tour de France when he sprinted to victory in Friday's 13th stage (July 9).

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider has now won four stages on this year's Tour, 13 years after claiming his first.

He finished ahead of his lead-out man Michael Morkov of Denmark, with Belgian Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) coming home third.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

