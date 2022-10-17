Cycling: Britain's Neah Evans wins first world title in women's points race

SAINT QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France - Britain’s Neah Evans won her first world title in the women’s points race on the final day of the track world championships on Sunday as the 32-year-old delivered a last-gasp attack in a frantic race.

She won the gold medal with 60 points, finishing ahead of Denmark’s Julie Leth (53) and the United States’ Jennifer Valente (51). Evans’ gold came after she won silver in the women’s team pursuit earlier in this year’s championships.

“It’s not really sunk in yet. I’m full of adrenaline and excitement, but I’m delighted,” Evans said after the race.

“I definitely felt like I had good legs and I had a really good game plan going in, so I was quite confident.”

In the men’s elimination race, Italy’s Elia Viviani retained his title as New Zealand’s Corbin Strong took the silver and Britain’s Ethan Vernon the bronze.