Cycling: Belgium's Wout Van Aert sprints to Milan-San Remo victory

Wout van Aert (right) sprints next to France's Julian Alaphilippe (second place) to cross the finish line.PHOTO: AFP
MILAN (AFP) - Belgium's Wout Van Aert won a sprint finish in the Milan-San Remo cycling "Monument" classic race on Saturday (Aug 8).

The Jumbo-Visma rider pipped last year's winner Julian Alaphilippe of France on the line after the 305km race through north-western Italy.

It is the second win for Van Aert in a week having claimed the first major one-day race, the Strade Bianchi, in Tuscany.

Australian Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb finished third, two seconds behind the leading pair just ahead of Slovak Peter Sagan, of Bora-Hansgrohe in fourth.

