Curtains down on Beijing Winter Olympics

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Performers at the glittering closing ceremony at the Beijing National Stadium last night as athletes bade farewell to the Winter Olympics after 17 days of action. The event orchestrated by celebrated film director Zhang Yimou brought the curtains down on the first Winter Games to be hosted by China, with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach describing it as "truly exceptional", as Chinese President Xi Jinping watched on in the stands of the stadium dubbed the Bird's Nest. China had an exceptional Games haul of 15 medals, including nine golds to rank third behind Norway and Germany, and one place ahead of the United States. The next edition in 2026 will be held in Italy.

