More than 180 of the Singapore Swimming Association's (SSA) athletes, coaches, officials, parents and affiliates delivered curry bombs yesterday to 500 families within the SG Cares Volunteer Centres and community partner networks. Among them were (from left) national swimmer Jonathan Tan, SSA president Lee Kok Choy, Eric Chua, parliamentary secretary for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Social and Family Development, Neo Group executive director Jeffrey Neo, and national swimmer Cherlyn Yeoh, who were at the Touch Senior Activity Centre in Yishun. It was the second food distribution event by SSA and Neo Garden as part of the latter's "Curry Bomb for a Good Cause" campaign.
Curry bombs for a spicy good cause
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 10, 2021, with the headline 'Curry bombs for a spicy good cause'. Print Edition | Subscribe