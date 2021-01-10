Curry bombs for a spicy good cause

More than 180 of the Singapore Swimming Association's (SSA) athletes, coaches, officials, parents and affiliates delivered curry bombs yesterday to 500 families within the SG Cares Volunteer Centres and community partner networks. Among them were (from left) national swimmer Jonathan Tan, SSA president Lee Kok Choy, Eric Chua, parliamentary secretary for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Social and Family Development, Neo Group executive director Jeffrey Neo, and national swimmer Cherlyn Yeoh, who were at the Touch Senior Activity Centre in Yishun. It was the second food distribution event by SSA and Neo Garden as part of the latter's "Curry Bomb for a Good Cause" campaign.