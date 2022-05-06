Currie sizzles with double

HONG KONG • After a rollercoaster debut Hong Kong season, jockey Luke Currie celebrated a remarkable Sha Tin double for John Size on Wednesday night to seal an inspiring return from injury.

Likening victory aboard standby starter Touch Faith in the Class 5 Lau Fau Shan Handicap (1,200m) to the emotion of major race success, Currie completed a 467/1 double for Size when Amazing Teens prevailed in the Class 4 Mai Po Handicap (1,650m).

"I feel like it's the biggest race I've ever won in my career, I'm that happy," said the Group 1-winning Australian jockey after Touch Faith's win, referencing a trial fall in February which left him hospitalised with a fractured vertebra.

"To come back from injury and stay here, it's been really hard."

Sidelined for 18 meetings after Pride Of Eight's saddle slipped at Sha Tin on Feb 4, the 40-year-old's mishap contrasted vividly with the perfect start to his Hong Kong stint with victory at his first ride on Miracle Victory for David Hayes on Jan 30.

Out of action until April 30, Currie then contested 28 races after resuming. He filled the placings on only one occasion before taking the mount on Touch Faith, who was in the field following the scratching of Lumen Baba.

"You need the luck. It's a starting block again for something that I hope gets bigger," said Currie, before combining with the 11-time champion trainer Size for success on Amazing Teens.

"It's great. I had no expectations. Having a couple of rides for John Size, I was quite excited and hoped they would run well.

"One of them (Amazing Teens) wasn't drawn well (barrier 14) and the other (Touch Faith) was lucky to get a run.

"I definitely didn't expect to be walking home with two winners. I've been back riding for only a month - but a month is a long time in racing without a winner and it does help the mindset a lot.

"I will get out of bed a lot easier tomorrow morning."

Size was clearly delighted with Currie's display aboard Touch Faith.

"I know that he's (Currie) there and he rides 119lb and he's strong enough for a horse like this," said Size.

"I was looking to give him an opportunity to ride and when I had a look to see who didn't have a ride, I chose him.

"Well, he couldn't have ridden it any better. It was a beautiful ride."

HKJC