Curlers aim to set it straight

SEOUL • South Korea's "Garlic Girls" curling team were exploited by their coaches who stole tens of thousands of dollars of prize money from the Olympic medal winners, the country's sports ministry said yesterday, before confirming the police will now look into the case.

The curlers, who come from Uiseong, a town famous for garlic farming, were rank outsiders at last year's Pyeongchang Winter Games.

But they became a media sensation as they swept their way to an Olympic silver, the first Asian team to do so, despite limited funding.

Last November, they publicly accused their coaches, Kim Min-jung and Jang Ban-seok, of verbal abuse and intrusive control, and claimed they had not received their prize money from previous competitions. It prompted public outrage and a probe by the ministry.

The team claimed the coaches were running Korean curling like a family fiefdom. The husband of their head coach Kim is a former national men's team coach, while her father, Kim Kyung-doo, is a former vice-president of the Korean Curling Federation (KCF).

Following a five-week investigation, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism revealed that the allegations made by the curlers were "mostly true".

A statement read: "It was confirmed that there was excessive control over privacy by the coaches, who strongly berated the athletes if they spoke with their previous coaches or athletes from other teams."

It added that the coaches also censored gifts and fan letters.

The ministry said that the team were not paid properly as the coaches had "mismanaged" around 94 million won (S$112,900) of their income, while embezzling around 30 million won.

The probe also found that the coaches had evaded taxes and hired unqualified family members to work on the national team.

The ministry will inform the National Tax Service of its findings regarding Kyung-doo's tax evasion, according to Yonhap.

But the news agency quoted Kang Jung-won, head of the sports cooperation bureau at the ministry, as saying the accused parties "did not agree" with the outcome and were contemplating an appeal.

The giant-killing feats of the quintet, also known as "Team Kim" for their shared surname, led to a boost in the popularity of curling in South Korea.

They appeared to have all the right ingredients for further success, with their food-based nicknames for ease of identification making them media darlings.

The captain, Kim Eun-jung, is Annie - a brand of yogurt - while Kim Yeong-mi is Pancake, Kim Kyeong-ae is Steak, Kim Seon-yeong is Sunny - as in a sunny side-up egg - and Kim Cho-hee is Chocho, a type of cookie.

However, they have since plummeted down the world rankings after failing to win the national trials in August.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE