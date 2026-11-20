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Australian Test captain Pat Cummins is enmeshed in fresh allegations around the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

SYDNEY – Pat Cummins is widely regarded as an all-round nice guy with an excellent cricketing brain, but the Australian Test captain’s reputation has taken a huge hit over the past week and he risks becoming the next victim of “Sandpapergate”.

Cummins is enmeshed in fresh allegations around the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, with claims that he and other team members lied about what they knew.

It blew up anew on Nov 7 when retired opener Usman Khawaja, ahead of the release of his autobiography, said the “whole team” knew of the plot to alter the ball in a Test at Cape Town.

Only Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were deemed responsible by a Cricket Australia probe.

During a lengthy press conference a week ago Cummins vehemently denied he knew anything, only for Bancroft – the player tasked with using sandpaper – to relight the fuse by backing Khawaja’s version of events.

It has left Australia’s top-earning cricketer under siege, with calls for him to step down.

Cummins has been central to changing the Australian team’s culture and standing since being appointed skipper in 2021.

“I just can’t see how his captaincy and personal brand survives this,” former Australia quick Mitchell Johnson wrote in a column for The West Australian newspaper.

Another Australian former fast bowler, Jason Gillespie, told broadcaster ABC: “It’s a very awkward situation for Pat Cummins.”

Cummins and the bowling group of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon have maintained all along that they learnt of the use of sandpaper only when Bancroft was caught.

Cricket Australia has so far stood behind the 33-year-old Cummins.

But a poll by The Australian newspaper this week of 13,000 voters showed 82% believed Bancroft and Khawaja.

If Cummins were to step aside as captain, there is no clear-cut replacement.

Smith has routinely filled the role when Cummins was absent, but he too is intricately entwined in “Sandpapergate”.

Travis Head is the other deputy, while Alex Carey is considered a calm and measured voice.

Fiery welcome

It is a major headache for Australian cricket ahead of a home four-Test series against New Zealand in December-January, followed by two massive tours of India and old enemy England.

The New Zealand series opens in Perth, home to Bancroft, where the reaction of the crowd could be telling.

Cummins and the Australia team can expect a fiery welcome by England fans when they contest the Ashes.

Test great Ian Healy implored Cummins to speak again to shore up his leadership.

“If Pat doesn’t address it, I think I would struggle to have him in front of a team meeting at the start of a Test and running the show,” he told reporters, referring to Bancroft’s claims.

Earmarked as a potential star from a young age, Cummins burst on the scene aged 18, taking seven wickets to set up a two-wicket win and earn man-of-the match in a Test against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2011.

He also made waves for New South Wales and in the Twenty20 Big Bash League, but then came the injuries that prevented him from playing another Test for six long years.

A series of stress fractures in his lower back derailed his career and plagued him with doubts.

He emerged from those dark times – and the pain and rehab that went with it – a stronger person and cricketer, and his persistence saw him selected again for Australia’s tour of India in 2017.

Cummins came through that sub-continental test unscathed and quickly became a mainstay in all three formats alongside Hazlewood and Starc – not only a consistent and reliable paceman but also a devastating one.

He was elevated to vice-skipper in 2019 and the captaincy in 2021 when Tim Paine was forced out over a sexting scandal.

Since then, he has been widely praised for his captaincy abilities, redefining the Australian team culture while maintaining a winning mentality.

All that hard work, and his legacy, is now under threat. AFP