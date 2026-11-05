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CSK, SRH complete four-player trade ahead of IPL 2027

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Nov 5 - Chennai Super Kings have traded fast bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis to Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards ahead of next year's Indian Premier League season, the organisers said on Thursday.

• England's Livingstone joins Chennai for a fee of 60 million Indian rupees ($634,870), significantly less than the 130 million rupees Hyderabad paid to sign him, while Australia's Edwards moves at his existing fee of 30 million rupees

• In return, Hyderabad have brought back left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed, who returns after a previous stint between 2018 and 2021, and Australia pacer Ellis

• Khaleel will remain on his existing contract worth 48 million rupees, while Ellis joins for 20 million rupees

• Livingstone's arrival gives five-time champions Chennai additional firepower in the middle order, while Edwards will look to make his IPL debut after missing the entire 2026 season with a foot injury despite being signed by Hyderabad before earning his first Australia cap

• Khaleel made only five appearances in 2026 for Chennai before a quadriceps injury ended his campaign

• The deadline for franchises to submit their retention and release lists is November 17, with the IPL mini-auction scheduled to be held in Goa on December 16 REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.