Crypto group Tether submits offer to buy Italian soccer club Juventus

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Torino - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 8, 2025 A Juventus flag is waved inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

Milan, Dec 12 - Crypto group Tether said on Friday it has submitted an all-cash proposal to the holding company of the Agnelli family to buy its entire stake ‍in ​Italy's most historically successful soccer club Juventus.

Tether, the ‍issuer of a U.S. dollar-referenced stablecoin dubbed USDT, has already built a stake of more ​than 10% ​in the club this year, becoming its second-largest shareholder after the Agnelli family's holding company Exor.

Its proposal contemplates the acquisition of Exor's shareholding in Juventus, ‍representing 65.4% of the total share capital, Tether said in a press release ​without disclosing the price at which ⁠it would buy the shares.

The crypto group intends to invest 1 billion euros to support the club if the acquisition is completed, it said.

Juventus declined to comment on the offer.

Exor CEO ​John Elkann said in November that the Agnelli family had no intention of selling shares in ‌Juventus. The family's ties with the ​Turin-based club date back to 1923 when Edoardo Agnelli became chair.

Tether's USDT accounts for more than half the market of stablecoins pegged to the US dollar, according to the Bank of Italy.

The group's CEO Paolo Ardoino is an Italian national and Juventus supporter.

The USDT had a market capitalization of around $186 billion as of Friday. The ‍company's token is backed by U.S. dollars and U.S. Treasuries, and is one ​of the 20 largest holders of U.S. government debt.

Stablecoins are digital tokens that aim to ​maintain a stable value through a one-to-one peg to ‌a traditional currency and are back by reserves, mostly in the form of government bonds or deposits. REUTERS