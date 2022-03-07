Crutchley gets first win

Just three race days - that is what it took for newly licensed Kranji trainer Stephen Crutchley to open his winning account.

His memorable moment came early in Race 3 on Saturday, courtesy of $181 outsider Mesmerizing in the $50,000 Class 4 event over the Polytrack 1,700m.

Ridden by apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman, his four-year-old Argentinian-bred scored in a thrilling three-way finish. He beat the grey Cheval Blanc by just a short head, with a head to Queen Lagertha.

The winning time was 1min 47.59sec.

Crutchley, who was granted his licence and stables late last year, made his debut on Feb 19 with four entries. He came close when Proof Perfect finished second.

Mesmerizing was one of his three other entries but could only finish eighth to Iron Ruler over the Poly 1,600m.

A week later, both his horses ran unplaced.

He started Saturday with Mesmerizing and Green Star in the same race and the latter finished fourth in the small seven-horse affair.

Proof Perfect found one to beat again, while his other entry, Charger, beat only one home.

Already a trainer with 115 winners in his native New Zealand from 2002 to 2014 before he assisted Mark Walker, John O'Hara and then Leslie Khoo at Kranji, Saturday's achievement was extra special. It was under his name.

While he savoured his moment of glory, he was disappointed that his benefactor, Constance Cheng, and her partners of Toast Trusts and Mesmerizing Stable were not on hand to lead in his first winner. Racing is still behind closed doors because of the pandemic.

"It's a shame Constance Cheng and her partners and friends can't be here to celebrate," said the 54-year-old New Zealander.

"First off, I have to thank Constance and the Toast Trusts Stable for their support from Day 1. I wouldn't have made it without them, and I also have to thank the Singapore Turf Club for giving me the licence."

It was Mesmerizing's second victory from five starts. The chestnut horse won first-up under Khoo. He led all the way with Wong Chin Chuen astride.

Crutchley was hopeful of Mesmerizing and Green Star, who he expected to lead, on the way they worked and looked in their coat.

"I thought both horses had a good chance. They've both been working well, looked really well in their colour," he said.

"I was a bit surprised the other horse was held back further than I would have liked and didn't travel closer as he was supposed to lead. Not sure what happened there, but he still ran well.

"The winner didn't like sand in his face the last time, and we put the blinkers on today. That made a big difference."

Crutchley also paid tribute to Iskandar for a top ride.

"Iskandar also rode him very well. I've always had a lot of luck with Iskandar," he said.

The Malaysian apprentice jockey did win in the Toast Trusts green, black and yellow silks aboard Charger and Proof Perfect last year.

"I'm happy I rode Mr Crutchley's first winner," said Iskandar, who also won on Sun Rectitude and chance mount Sacred Gift.

"I've never ridden this horse before, but I watched the replays when CC Wong rode him. Mr Crutchley told me to sit back if there is a horse faster than him, and we did just that.

"We followed the pace throughout and, in the straight, he gave a strong kick. This horse has a big heart - just like the rider."