Crutchley also gets 30 stables

Besides former Malaysia champion jockey Richard Lim, the Singapore Turf Club has also granted 30 stables to New Zealander Stephen Crutchley.

The 54-year-old is no stranger to Singapore racegoers, having been on the circuit for many years.

His last attachment was as deputy to Singaporean trainer Leslie Khoo.

He moved to Singapore in 2014, joining Mark Walker as stable manager to owner Constance Cheng of Toast Trusts Stable.

He then moved around yards as assistant trainer to John O'Hara (twice), Theo Kieser (since left) and more recently Khoo.

Crutchley was also active as a horse seller in New Zealand, with 2013 Group 3 Paititi Gold Trophy winner Makkura the most famous of the horses he sold to Singapore. He kept a share with Toast Trusts Stable.

Besides Makkura, Crutchley is also associated with the stable's 2019 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy winner Fame Star.

A seven-year-old American-bred, Fame Star has been a real money-spinner.

From 34 starts, he won eight races. He was second on nine occasions and third four times.

He has amassed a whopping $700,000 in prize money.

Currently, Crutchley has 12 horses, mostly Cheng's. He expects to have 20 new horses filling up his stable by year's end.

Before coming to Singapore, he was a trainer in Whanganui from 2002 to 2014.

He saddled about 115 winners, the most notable being Mi Jubilee, with whom he captured the Group 1 Ellerslie Sires Produce and the Group 2 Matamata Breeders' Stakes in 2005. He also saddled Rhysess to victory in the Group 3 Cuddle Stakes in 2006.

There is a vacuum in the training ranks at Kranji after Australians Lee Freedman and Cliff Brown and New Zealander Mark Walker returned to their respective countries last year.

Freedman, the 2018 Singapore champion, and Brown pulled the plug with far fewer race meetings and major races either dropped or had their prize money drastically reduced. There was no more incentive to remain in Singapore.

Walker, who won his fourth Singapore premiership last season, might have lamented the decline in Singapore racing, but he has another good reason to return to his native land, where he was also champion five times.

He went back to assist his New Zealand associate, David Ellis, after the powerful Te Akau Stable's frontman's head trainer, Jamie Richards, relocated to Hong Kong.