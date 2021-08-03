Crowning glory for Axelsen

TOKYO • Viktor Axelsen has been a world champion, and has won the All England title and some of the biggest Badminton World Federation (BWF) titles.

But the Dane yesterday declared his Olympic men's singles gold medal as his crowning achievement.

He convincingly beat China's defending champion Chen Long 21-15, 21-12 to match the feat of Poul-Erik Hoyer Larsen, the 1996 Atlanta Games gold medallist and the last non-Asian winner.

Larsen, the BWF president, proudly watched on at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza, as his compatriot broke into disbelieving sobs when Chen hit his final shot long.

An emotional Axelsen, the outstanding player of the tournament who did not lose a single game in Tokyo, later said: "I still have to take this all in. This is the biggest achievement you can have as a badminton player and this means the world to me."

World No. 6 Chen, 32, was bidding to emulate legendary Chinese player Lin Dan in retaining his Olympic title.

But Axelsen was peerless at the net as the world No. 2 got his hands on the gold on his second Games appearance - he took the bronze five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

"When you win an Olympic final in straight games like this against Chen Long, I think you can say that you've been at least really, really close to your best," the 27-year-old said.

Axelsen received a congratulatory call from Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik, and his vanquished opponent even told him he was a worthy winner.

"He (Chen) told me that I deserved it and my performance here has been great," he said. "And I said, 'Thank you so much and that he has been a big inspiration to me'."

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting took the bronze, beating gutsy 59th-ranked Kevin Cordon of Guatemala 21-11, 21-13.

His victory gave Indonesia two medals in badminton, after sixth-ranked Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu downed China's world No. 3 pair Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan 21-19, 21-15 in the women's doubles final.

Not only was it Indonesia's first Olympic title in the women's doubles, but it was also their first gold medal of the Tokyo Games.

On proving their many doubters wrong, a crying Greysia, whose Olympic dream began two decades ago, recalled past experiences.

"People said, 'You're not going to make it because Indonesia doesn't have a history in women's doubles'. Here I am now," the 33-year-old added.

Along with partner Apriyani, 23, the pair clutched each other after the win, singing Indonesia Raya, the national anthem, underneath their masks as their country's flag was raised.

In a moment of touching camaraderie, they also invited the Chinese and bronze medallists Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong of South Korea to squeeze onto the podium for a celebratory picture.

