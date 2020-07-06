Crowd info on Space Out website

With the reopening of sports facilities in phase two, the Urban Redevelopment Authority has partnered Sport Singapore (SportSG) to provide crowd level information on its Space Out website.

Crowd level information is available for 14 stadiums - Bedok, Bishan, Bukit Gombak, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Hougang, Jurong West, Queenstown, Serangoon, Toa Payoh, Woodlands, Yio Chu Kang, Yishun and Home of Athletics in Kallang.

"Through this partnership, members of the public may monitor crowd levels at respective stadiums and make an informed choice before heading over to the facility," said ActiveSG chief Sng Hock Lin.

"In phase two, with SportSG's safe management measures in place, all stadiums have a maximum capacity of 50 people."

The guidelines are to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Users are able to see which locations are not crowded (below 50 per cent), have some crowd (50-75 per cent), are crowded (76-99 per cent) and at maximum capacity (100 per cent). The information is updated every hour.

Ryann Lam, who runs at the Home of Athletics frequently, said the website will be helpful in deciding where to train.

The 20-year-old Republic Polytechnic student added: "If the stadium is crowded, I probably would go somewhere else to train so this allows me to plan ahead."

Ng Jin Heng, who usually jogs two to three times a week, also sees the benefits.

"It allows me to know whether it is a waste of time and effort to go (to a stadium) as there is a chance that overcrowding may happen," said the 22-year-old undergraduate.

Stadium information has been shown on Space Out (spaceout.gov.sg) since last Monday as users do not have to make bookings to use the track, unlike ActiveSG facilities such as swimming pools, gyms and badminton courts.

Besides stadiums, users can also check the crowd levels at malls, supermarkets, markets and post offices.