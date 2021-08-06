Crouser breaks Olympic record thrice to take gold

TOKYO • American Ryan Crouser yesterday won the men's shot put gold medal, breaking his own Olympic record in the final, while Jamaica's Hansle Parchment won the 110m hurdles in a major upset and Portugal's Pedro Pichardo claimed the triple jump.

Crouser was at his imperious best as he retained his Games title in one of the morning session's three gold-medal events at the Olympic Stadium, breaking his own record three times in the final - only the third person to achieve the feat.

"I had solidified the win by the end so I got a little more aggressive and chased that bigger throw and finally connected with it," he said after finishing with a mark of 23.30m, a whisker away from his world record of 23.37, set in June.

Parchment delivered one of the biggest shocks in the Tokyo athletics programme when he defeated reigning world champion Grant Holloway in the hurdles.

Holloway went into the race undefeated since August last year and had been the overwhelming favourite. But Parchment was not intimidated with his season-best time of 13.04sec propelling him to victory, adding a gold medal to his bronze at the 2012 London Games.

"The greatest feeling, the greatest feeling, I've worked so hard. It's unbelievable that I caught this guy (Holloway)," he said.

Pichardo won the men's triple jump, securing his country's fifth Olympic gold medal of all time, while Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso made history by winning bronze, his country's first podium placing.

"Burkina Faso is really happy. Everybody is happy. I think they will throw a great party when I go back," Zango said.

In the evening session, Steven Gardiner powered to gold in the 400m final to maintain his four-year unbeaten streak.

The 2019 world champion stormed to the line in 43.85sec, with Colombia's Anthony Jose Zambrano taking silver in 44.08 while Grenada's Kirani James got the bronze in 44.19.

Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam retained her heptathlon title, holding her nerve in the final 800m to see off her competition.

She amassed 6,791 points in the seven-discipline, two-day event, ahead of Dutchwoman Anouk Vetter, who took silver (6,689), and teammate Emma Oosterwegel bronze (6,590).

Canada's Damian Warner produced two days of consistent excellence to win the men's decathlon gold, finishing with 9,018 points. France's world-record holder Kevin Mayer grabbed the silver (8,726) and Australian Ashley Moloney was in third (8,649).

It took a third and final attempt for American Katie Nageotte to clear her opening height but she overcame the nervous start to win the women's pole vault gold medal.

The 30-year-old arrived in Tokyo in red-hot form with two world-leading marks of 4.93m and 4.95m, but she initially struggled to get over 4.50.

"It was the worst warm-up I have had in a long time and I did an ugly first few jumps," she said.

"It took me a few heights to get into it, but I was just fighting and I finally found a smooth jump. It came together."

Her clearance of 4.90 at the second attempt was enough to secure victory as Anzhelika Sidorova of the Russian Olympic Committee and Britain's Holly Bradshaw finished on 4.85. The Russian took the silver by virtue of clearing her first four vaults at the first attempt.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS