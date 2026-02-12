Crosscountry-Woolly hats, not helmets still the order of the day

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

TESERO, Italy, Feb 11 - Olympic cross-country skiers reach high speeds on narrow skis but, unlike their counterparts in Alpine skiing and ski-jumping disciplines, they have no more head protection than a woolly hat.

Despite sometimes moving at over 80 kilometres per hour as they descend steep slopes, professional cross-country skiers have never worn any form of helmet and there is relatively little discussion about making them do so.

"While wearing a helmet could be beneficial, the aerodynamic aspect of the sport — and tradition — has meant that helmets have never really been questioned," said Julie Ensrud, managing director for professional cross-country ski outfit Team Birkie.

"There are also relatively few major injuries, especially head injuries, in Nordic skiing, which has allowed the sport to continue as it always has: with a hat and sunglasses, not a helmet."

Skiers have access to ever-improving technology which allows the best in the world to attain higher speeds.

In 2024, American Julia Kern posted a video on Instagram recording her speed while gliding down a classic track. She topped out at 44.5 miles per hour (72 kph) and in the caption wrote: "Fastest sport without a helmet?"

Even so, skiers at the Milano Cortina Games shrugged off the idea that a helmet would ever be necessary.

"It’s too heavy, too hot. We don’t need the helmet in cross-country skiing," said Japanese Nordic combined skier Akito Watabe.

Johannes Lamparter, who won silver in the men's normal hill Nordic combined, said anyone competing at the World Cup or Olympic Games should be good enough not to need additional head protection.

SOFT LANDING

Ensrud believes the sport's origins in Scandinavia as a means of practical transport on soft snow is behind the lack of head protection for elite cross-country skiers.

"When people first started skiing, snow was usually soft, and skiing was mainly a way to travel from one place to another," she said.

"That likely meant lower speeds and no groomed trails."

Head injuries do occur, however. Swedish skier Linn Svahn, who won gold in the Olympic women's classic sprint on Tuesday, suffered a concussion during the 2025 season.

Swedish team doctor Rickard Noberius said the most dangerous situations for racers occur when they ski down a steep curve in a bunched pack.

"Back in the day, there weren't as fast tracks as today. Now it's going 80 kilometres per hour in some areas, it's more difficult curves," Noberius said.

"It's a valid question now." REUTERS