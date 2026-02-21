Johannes Klaebo wins 50km classic to clinch record sixth Milano-Cortina gold

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Johannes Klaebo of Norway crosses the finishing line at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium to win gold in the Men's 50km Mass Start Classic at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics on Feb 21. This is his record sixth gold of the Games.

TESORO – Johannes Klaebo led a Norwegian podium sweep in the men's 50km classic on Feb 21 to claim his sixth gold of the Milano-Cortina Games and break the record for most titles in a single Winter Olympics.

Martin Loewstroem Nyenget won silver and the bronze went to Emil Iversen.

The trio of Norwegian skiers broke away from the pack early in the race as Nyenget pushed the pace and seemed poised to challenge for gold. Klaebo tore away, however, on the final climb of the race, charging up the same hill where he has stranded competitors for other races in these Games.

Victory on Saturday for "King Klaebo", as fans call him, breaks US speed skater Eric Heiden's record five gold medals from the 1980 Winter Games in Lake Placid, New York. It marks the 11th career gold for the 29-year-old, giving him the most Olympic titles, behind US swimmer Michael Phelps, who has 23.

Klaebo finished 8.9 seconds ahead of Nyenget, and 30.7 seconds ahead of Iversen, who had held with his teammates for much of the race and far outpaced other competitors. Fourth-place finisher Theo Schely ended the race nearly three minutes behind Klaebo, and several racers dropped out of the competition altogether. REUTERS